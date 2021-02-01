Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $340.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.80.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $258.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

