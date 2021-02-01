Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $69.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

DELL opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,188,399.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,782 shares in the company, valued at $32,140,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $188,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,841,361 shares of company stock valued at $132,416,572. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

