James Investment Research Inc. Takes Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 887.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 96.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

International Money Express stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $543.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.44.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The business had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 613,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $7,831,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 862,222 shares of company stock worth $11,443,902. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

