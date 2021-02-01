James Investment Research Inc. Sells 841 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 372.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Vipshop stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

