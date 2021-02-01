Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in TC Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 625,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE:TRP opened at $42.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.