Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 431.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 33,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,212.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,828,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,320,892.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $52.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.29.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

