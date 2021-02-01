Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,582 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $105.27 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.