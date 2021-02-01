Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $250,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,331 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CSFB assumed coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6114 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

