$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the highest is $2.90 billion. CSX also reported sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $11.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $85.75 on Friday. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.