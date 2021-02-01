Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 24 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,376,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,526,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.56.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 1,195 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.72, for a total value of $727,420.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total value of $1,967,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock worth $64,263,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $553.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $597.07 and its 200 day moving average is $526.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

