$4.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2021


Equities analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to announce $4.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.71 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $17.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $17.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $19.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenet Healthcare.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,125,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $24,510,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 262,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $51.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

