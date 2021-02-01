$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cubic reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cubic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cubic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Cubic stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. Cubic has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

