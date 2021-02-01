Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 271,035 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE TWTR opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of -36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,097,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,449 shares of company stock valued at $14,242,912. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.