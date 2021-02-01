Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 5.4% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,224 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,773 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after acquiring an additional 949,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.77 and its 200-day moving average is $150.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

