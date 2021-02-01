Exane Derivatives Sells 2,009 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $57.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTCT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $1,815,801.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 49,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,961,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 761,369 shares of company stock valued at $46,849,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

