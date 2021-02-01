Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $185.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.19. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $214.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,451 shares of company stock worth $14,854,376 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

