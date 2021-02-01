Exane Derivatives Acquires 837 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Calix were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 56.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,590,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after acquiring an additional 576,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 355,071 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix in the third quarter worth about $6,014,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 29.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 277,590 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the second quarter worth about $3,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $30.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 215.71 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $36.94.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

