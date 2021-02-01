Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 786.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1,093.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $67.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

