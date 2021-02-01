Exane Derivatives Has $91,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in The Boeing by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $194.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.30. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

