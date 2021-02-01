Strs Ohio Sells 11,535 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.