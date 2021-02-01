IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,534,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 74.5% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,754,000 after acquiring an additional 342,311 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 720,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 686,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $132.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $141.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

