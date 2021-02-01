Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $186,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,694.61.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,206.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,198.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,179.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

