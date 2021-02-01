Strs Ohio Sells 1,255 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,519 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

