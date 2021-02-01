iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells $1,238,500.00 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David A. Vort also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000.00.

IRTC stock opened at $168.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.