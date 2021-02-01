John Strosahl Sells 6,400 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) COO John Strosahl sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $236,928.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JAMF opened at $36.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Jamf by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 294,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 155,413 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 303,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 158,995 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

