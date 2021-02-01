Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Acquires $37,948.50 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $37,948.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 16,731 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $305,340.75.

AIRT opened at $20.40 on Monday. Air T, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $58.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Air T at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

