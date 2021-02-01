American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Senior Officer Sells C$34,056.00 in Stock

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Senior Officer Teresa Piorun sold 38,700 shares of American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$34,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at C$322,080.

Teresa Piorun also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Teresa Piorun sold 10,000 shares of American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total value of C$4,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Teresa Piorun sold 11,300 shares of American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$12,882.00.

Shares of CVE AMY opened at C$0.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. American Manganese Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$1.29.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.