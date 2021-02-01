Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Raymond E. Cabillot Purchases 1,291 Shares

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $26,142.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $151,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AIRT opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Air T, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned 2.72% of Air T at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

