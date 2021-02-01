Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Director Sells C$16,500.00 in Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$16,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 832,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,280.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$17,500.00.

TSE:MGA opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$58.26 million and a P/E ratio of -15.91. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.20.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

