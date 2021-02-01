Short Interest in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) Increases By 147.0%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,200 shares, a growth of 147.0% from the December 31st total of 134,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SSPK opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. Silver Spike Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $18,023,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 106,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

