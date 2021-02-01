Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Increases By 154.4%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 154.4% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NKG opened at $13.12 on Monday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKG. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

