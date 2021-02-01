Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Scheid Vineyards stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.47. Scheid Vineyards has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42.

Get Scheid Vineyards alerts:

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter.

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Scheid Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scheid Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.