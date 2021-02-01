Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NTOIY stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $39.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTOIY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Redburn Partners downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.