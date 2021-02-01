James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 185.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 47,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSRGY opened at $112.30 on Monday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

