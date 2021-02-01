Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

GLW opened at $35.87 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.35, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

