Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 9,713 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,652,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,398,000 after acquiring an additional 381,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,651,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after acquiring an additional 332,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,197,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after acquiring an additional 113,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.86 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

