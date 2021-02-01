5,106 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

OTIS stock opened at $64.65 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.