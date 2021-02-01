Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

