Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $4,261,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 187,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $958,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on USX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of USX opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.82 million, a PE ratio of -674.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.