Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day moving average of $143.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

