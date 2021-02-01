Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 131,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 53.4% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of HEES opened at $27.48 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $991.89 million, a PE ratio of 274.80 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

