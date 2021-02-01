Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Post were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Post by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,006,000 after buying an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 4.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,181,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Post by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,702,000 after purchasing an additional 647,655 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Post by 33.6% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Post by 17.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 40,004 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POST shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.09.

NYSE:POST opened at $94.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.22. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,160.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

