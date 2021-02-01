New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

NYSE:WH opened at $58.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.19, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 6,545 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $363,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.