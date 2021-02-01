Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,418 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,418 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Xilinx by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $130.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.30. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.