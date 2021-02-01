Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 9,590 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,937 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

WYNN opened at $99.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.60.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

