Clark Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 8,600 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,600 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Clark Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.77.

Shares of MSFT opened at $231.96 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $242.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

