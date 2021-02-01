Harbor Island Capital LLC Sells 13,095 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbor Island Capital LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,482 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,095 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 7.3% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after buying an additional 1,231,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,704,473,000 after purchasing an additional 514,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

