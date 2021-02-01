Head to Head Review: The General Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:GNMP) and Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

The General Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:GNMP) and Valhi (NYSE:VHI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get The General Chemical Group alerts:

This table compares The General Chemical Group and Valhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A Valhi 2.38% 5.65% 0.98%

The General Chemical Group has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valhi has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Valhi shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of The General Chemical Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Valhi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The General Chemical Group and Valhi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valhi $1.90 billion 0.24 $49.20 million N/A N/A

Valhi has higher revenue and earnings than The General Chemical Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The General Chemical Group and Valhi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The General Chemical Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Valhi 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valhi has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 50.22%. Given Valhi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valhi is more favorable than The General Chemical Group.

Summary

Valhi beats The General Chemical Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The General Chemical Group

The General Chemical Group Inc. produces and markets soda ash and calcium chloride. It caters to glass, water treatment, detergent, paper, food, and highway and road maintenance industries. The General Chemical Group Inc. was formerly known as NHO, Inc. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the KRONOS name through agents and distributors. This segment also offers ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals; and titanium oxychloride and titanyl sulfate. The company's Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. It also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company's Real Estate Management and Development segment offers utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. It also provides insurance brokerage and risk management services; and holds marketable securities and other investments. The company is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for The General Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The General Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.