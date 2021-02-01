Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 158.2% in January

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 158.2% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global X DAX Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.