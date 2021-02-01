Critical Survey: Creative Vistas (OTCMKTS:CVAS) and Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Creative Vistas (OTCMKTS:CVAS) and Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Creative Vistas alerts:

This table compares Creative Vistas and Napco Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Vistas N/A N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies 7.74% 11.96% 9.12%

Creative Vistas has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Napco Security Technologies has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Creative Vistas and Napco Security Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Vistas 0 0 0 0 N/A Napco Security Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Napco Security Technologies has a consensus target price of $31.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.91%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than Creative Vistas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Vistas and Napco Security Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Vistas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies $101.36 million 4.69 $8.52 million $0.56 46.29

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Vistas.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats Creative Vistas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Vistas Company Profile

Creative Vistas, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, installation, integration, and servicing of security-related technologies and systems. Its services include consulting, audit, review, and planning services; engineering and design services; customization, software development, and interfacing services; system integration, installation, and project management; system training, technical support, and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance, preventative maintenance and service, and upgrades. The company also offers video surveillance products and technologies. Creative Vistas, Inc. offers its products and services to government, healthcare, education, and retail markets, as well as to various sectors, including corporate facilities, mining, entertainment, and automobile through direct sales to end-users, as well as through subcontracting agreements. Creative Vistas, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Whitby, Canada.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Vistas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Vistas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.